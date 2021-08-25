Maureen O’Mahony née Sweeney of Hillview Drive, Caherslee, Tralee and formerly Ballinakill, Glenbeigh.
Beloved wife of the late Tony and dear mother of Caroline and Edward. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandson Declan Tony, son-in-law Declan, Daughter-in-law Ruth, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
A private family funeral will take place for Maureen with Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church Tralee,
streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net,
interment afterwards in New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee or Cancer.ie care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
