Maureen (Mo) Tyndall (née Hanafin)

The death has occurred of

Maureen (Mo) Tyndall (nee Hanafin).

Late of Dungarvan and Lismore, Co Waterford and formerly of Ardfert, Co. Kerry

died on the 17th April 2024.

Mo will always be deeply missed by

her loving husband Chris, her son Benjamin, daughter Isabelle and adored grandson Isaac.

Predeceased by her father Jerry (Dee Dee) and brother James.

Mo will be fondly remembered by her dear mother Margaret, her sister Sheila and brother Jeremiah.

Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives

and many many friends.

May Mo Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Cuil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, (Church Grounds), Ardfert

on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 from 6.00pm –7.30pm.

Requiem Mass for Maureen will take place in

St Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Monday, 22nd April 2024, at 11:30am,

followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork.

Maureen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Waterford.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119.