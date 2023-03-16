Maureen McKenna Nee O'Meara

Pallas, Beaufort and late of Keelties, Firies, Killarney

Suddenly, but peacefully, at her home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers Paddy and Neilie and niece Mary O'Meara. Cherished mother of Tim, Breeda, Dan, John and Mary. Maureen will be sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Niamh, her adored grandchildren Alan, Sarah, Caitríona and Mary and their mom Maria, Dara, Eanná and Lily, her brother Seamus, brother-in-law Patrick and his wife Gretta, sisters-in-law Breeda and Betty, her nephews and nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours and her many carers.

May she rest in peace

reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery

Requiem Mass for Maureen will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish

Donations in lieu of flowers to The Comfort Fund, Killarney Community Hospital.