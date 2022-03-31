Maureen Callan Sugrue

Kenneigh, Waterville

Maureen will be reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 4pm to 7pm, Sunday 3rd April.

Maureen’s funeral cortege will travel from the family home at Kenneigh, Waterville from approximately 11:15am on Monday, April 4th, to arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs for Mass at 12pm, followed by burial at Kinnard Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit.