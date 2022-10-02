Maura Roche, 52 Spa Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Knockananna, Tinahely, Arklow, Co. Wicklow.
Reposing at Byrne’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm.
Removal on Wednesday at 10am to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, for Funeral Mass at 11am, Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.
Family Information:
Maura passed away peacefully on the 30 September, 2022, at University Hospital, Tralee, Co. Kerry.
Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick, her sisters Peggy and Anne, her brothers Larry and Sean, and her sister-in-law Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving sons Glen and John, her daughters Patricia & Sandra, Glen's partner Jessica and Sandra's partner Steve.
May she rest in peace
Recommended
Minister says €8.5 million investment in Kerry shows government commitment to further educationOct 3, 2022 13:10
Conditional approval granted to develop wind farm in North KerryOct 3, 2022 13:10
2 Kerry retailers shortlisted for AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence AwardsOct 3, 2022 13:10
HSE to write to Kerry schools urging them not to take part in Drinkaware trainingOct 3, 2022 13:10
Kerryman wins National Technology and Data Science awardOct 2, 2022 18:10