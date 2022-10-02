Maura Roche, 52 Spa Road, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Knockananna, Tinahely, Arklow, Co. Wicklow.

Reposing at Byrne’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow on Tuesday from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 10am to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, for Funeral Mass at 11am, Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family Information:

Maura passed away peacefully on the 30 September, 2022, at University Hospital, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Pre-deceased by her husband Patrick, her sisters Peggy and Anne, her brothers Larry and Sean, and her sister-in-law Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving sons Glen and John, her daughters Patricia & Sandra, Glen's partner Jessica and Sandra's partner Steve.

May she rest in peace