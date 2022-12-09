Advertisement

Maura O'Connor (nee O'Leary)

Dec 11, 2022 12:12 By receptionradiokerry
Maura O'Connor (nee O'Leary),  Uneraboy, Knocknagree, Co. Cork

Reposing at O' Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree,

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Mass will be live streamed on Rathmore Parish website/Knocknagree

 

