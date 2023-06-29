Maura O'Connell, Beenbane, Waterville, and formerly of Shanaknock, Waterville, and Cork. Peacefully, on 30 June 2023, in her 99th year, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the Matron, Nurses and Staff of Valentia Community Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Dan and Julia O'Connell; sisters Sheila, Siobhán, Abina and Bridie; brothers Paddy, Brother Geoffrey, Micheál, Jack, Batt and Dan. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, on Sunday evening, 3 July, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., followed by removal at 8:00 p.m. to St., Finian's Church, Waterville. Requiem Mass for Maura will take place on Monday, 3 July, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link: www.churchservices.tv/waterville
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Valentia Community Hospital.
