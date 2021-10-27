Maura Lynch (née Flavin), 12 Dirha Cottages, Listowel.

Peacefully, on November 10th, 2021, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Bernadette, sons Brendan and Patrick, grandchildren Cullen, Amy, Matthew, Jake, Darragh, Chloe, Emily and Paddy, sisters Betty, Noreen and Eleanor, daughters-in-law Myra and Mary, son-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Maura being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

House strictly private, please.