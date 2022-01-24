Matt Jnr. O'Donnell, Knockafreghane, Brosna.

Reposing at the family funeral home, The Square Brosna on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm.

Arriving at St Carthage's Church Brosna for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday morning. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Brosna. Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthage's Church Brosna Facebook page. Donations if desired, to the palliative care unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

House private please