Mary Teahan nee Ford, Teahan's Bar, Cromane, Killorglin & formerly of Moorehall, Ballyglass, Co. Mayo & Inchigeelagh, Co. Cork.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with her Requiem Mass at 10.30am Wednesday morning in the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane.

Burial afterwards in Reilig Réalt na Mara, Cromane.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Services.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis, son Denis Junior and parents Margaret & James Ford.

Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters; Denise, Dermot, Kenneth, Gerard & Angela(Susie), sons-in-law Austin & Brian, daughters-in-law MaryAnne, Mary & Niamh, Ger's partner Sinead & her daughter Ella, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.