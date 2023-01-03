Mary Tangney née Kerins, Coolnagearagh, Scartaglen and formerly of Knockrour East, Scartaglen.

Peacefully, at home on the 3rd of January 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Recently predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe, son-in-law Brendan, brothers Johnny, Connie, Timothy, Humphrey and her sister Nora (Lenihan).

Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Pat, Joe and Seán, daughters Maria (Coffey) and Noeleen (O'Shea), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren and their partners, her adored great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 1pm.

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live-stream/