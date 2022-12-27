Mary O'Sullivan

Advertisement

Dec 29, 2022 14:12 By receptionradiokerry
Inchinathina, Dromid

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Friday, 30th December from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem mass for Mary will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday 31st December, in Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Finian's Cemetery, Waterville.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. Anne's Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Sadly missed by her sister Catherine, neighbours & friends.

