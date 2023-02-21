Mary O'Leary (nee O'Sullivan), Knocknagree, Co. Cork
On 20th February, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully at Marymount Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Sean O'Leary, loving mother of Denis, Paschal, John, Paudie, Martina, Marie, Aiden and the late Noelle and the late baby Catherine, Sister of Dan, John, Sr Catherine, Eileen and the late Sr Florence, Betty and Joan, sister-in-law of Hannah. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives ant friends.
Reposing at O'Leary's Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8pm, Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Knocknagree, Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386 followed by Cremation Service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 4pm.
Thank you to Marymount for the care given to our mum. Family flowers only, donations to Marymount appreciated. To leave a message of sympathy for Mary's family, please use the condolence link .
