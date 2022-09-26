Mary O'Halloran née O'Connor, Castleinch, Bridge Road, Listowel and late of 22 Church Street, Listowel and Toor, Duagh.

Peacefully, on September 25th, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of the late Liann, John and Edel. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Paddy, daughters Josephine, Maura and Louise, daughter-in-law Nora, sons-in-law David and John, grandchildren Takara, Alexander, Dawson, Diarmuid, Sarah, Ella, Ríona and Aisling, sister Sheila Kerins, Brother Jer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, Castleinch, Bridge Road (V31 C798), on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.