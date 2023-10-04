The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer (née O'Connor)
Mary is pre-deceased by parents William and Nora O’Connor, brother Donie and sister Kathleen Foley.
She will be dearly missed by loving husband Dan, sons Martin and Mike, daughter Noreen and their partners Mary, Róisín and Paul, brothers Paudie, Liam, and Gerard, sisters Noreen, Sheila, Bernie and Teresa, grandchildren Cillian, Tiernan and Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing at the Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Home, Firies on Thursday from 5.30PM to 7.30PM. Funeral cortege for Mary O'Dwyer will arrive to The Sacred Heart Church, Ballyhar on Friday morning at 10.50AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in New Aghlish Cemetery.
Mary’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church
House Strictly Private Please.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Ardagh Ward at University Hospital Kerry.
Enquiries to Eamonn O’Connor Funeral Director.
