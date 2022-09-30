Mary O'Connor (née Enright), Bedford, Listowel and late of Dromerin, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery. House private, please.

Suddenly, on September 30th, 2022, at her home. Beloved sister of the late Joseph and John. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Brian, brother Patsy (Essex), sisters Annette and Kit, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

