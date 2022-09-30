Mary O'Connor (née Enright), Bedford, Listowel and late of Dromerin, Listowel.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery. House private, please.
Suddenly, on September 30th, 2022, at her home. Beloved sister of the late Joseph and John. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Brian, brother Patsy (Essex), sisters Annette and Kit, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
--
Recommended
Killarney Mayor leads tributes to the late Yvonne QuillOct 1, 2022 18:10
Men rowing from New York for charity pass the Dingle PeninsulaSep 30, 2022 17:09
Sunday local GAA fixtures & resultsOct 2, 2022 10:10
Young people of Kerry honoured in annual Lee Strand and Garda Youth AwardsOct 1, 2022 18:10
Several Kerry winners at Blás na hÉireann AwardsOct 1, 2022 12:10