Mary Murray née Foran

Mar 6, 2023 13:03 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Murray nee Foran, 5 Railway Crescent, Kenmare. On the 3rd of March, 2023, Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Seán. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sister, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (March 7th), from 5.30pm - 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning (March 8th) to Holy Cross Church Kenmare for 10.00am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by Burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmondstown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 at 3.30pm.

Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time

