Mary (Molly) O'Callaghan nee Shanhan, Mileen, Rockchapel, Co. Cork. Passed on January 19th 2024, peacefully at Kerry General Hospital. Mary (Molly) predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her son James, daughters Helen and Mary, son in law Jim, granddaughters Elaine and Maria, Elaine's husband Shane, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.
Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel (P51 W891) on this Sunday evening from 4pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Peter's Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am and burial afterward in Mountcollins cemetery.
