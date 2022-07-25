Mary McKenna (née Courtney)

Suddenly at her home in the care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tom and sister of the late Kathleen (O'Rourke) and John C. Dearly loved by her daughter Catherine. Sadly missed by her family, Catherine's partner Jerry O'Connor, her nieces Marie O'Callaghan, Rene Murnane (New York), grand nieces Anne Marie, Siobhán, Síle Catríona, Helena and Courtney (New York), cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 9.00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyhar on Friday morning at 10.45 for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Mary will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-gertrudes-church