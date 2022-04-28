Mary McGrath nee O' Halloran, Killahan, Abbeydorney, Tralee.
Reposing Sunday 1st May at the Day Chapel St. Bernard's Church Abbeydorney from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard's Church on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o clock. Livestreamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.
Family Information: Enquiries to Casey's Funeral Home Causeway
