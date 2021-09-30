Mary McCarthy (neé O'Leary).

Mary McCarthy (Nee O'Leary) Strand Street, Tralee &. formerly of Ballydunlea, Blennerville, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" at Hogan's Funeral Home on Friday, October 1st, from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Funeral Cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen, Tralee on Saturday, 2nd , at 10.00 am for 10.30 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to Palliative Care , University Hospital Kerry.

HSE Covid guidelines will apply.

Enquiries to John at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee