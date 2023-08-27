Mary (Maureen) O'Connell (née Connolly), Kiltean, Lisselton. Peacefully, on August 25th, 2023, at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel.
Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Katsy. Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Noreen, sons Padraig and Tom, daughters-in-law Jenny and Holly, sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning ay 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Maureen being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Recommended
Who's Stoppin' Verstappen In Dutch Grand Prix?Aug 27, 2023 12:06
Abbeydorney presbytery and adjoining land to be sold in futureAug 27, 2023 11:49
Usyk Calls Out Fury For Heavyweight ShowdownAug 27, 2023 12:05
Ireland Rugby World Cup Squad Announcement Due TodayAug 27, 2023 12:04
Ireland 4x400m Relay Team In World FinalAug 27, 2023 12:03