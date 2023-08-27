Mary (Maureen) O'Connell (née Connolly), Kiltean, Lisselton. Peacefully, on August 25th, 2023, at Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Katsy. Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Noreen, sons Padraig and Tom, daughters-in-law Jenny and Holly, sons-in-law John and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Tuesday morning ay 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Maureen being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.