Mary Lyne née Brosnan, Killarney Road, Castleisland.

Peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, on August 13th 2022, in her 91st year, in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tadghie. Sadly missed by her loving family; Eileen Nolan, Dermot (Domo), Bríd Lenihan and Brendan, sons-in-law P.J. and Danny, her adored grandchildren Cathriona, Diarmaid, Eimear, Aoife, Ashling, Aidan, Roisín and Ailish, sister Kathleen, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trocaire c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.