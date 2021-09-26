Advertisement

Mary Looney nee Cremin

Mary Looney nee Cremin

Mary Looney nee Cremin, Woodlawn, Killarney and late of Tomies, Beaufort

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm.
Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St Mary's Cathedral, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the MS Society.

