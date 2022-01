Mary King nee Murphy.

Reposing on Tuesday (January 25th) at her residence from 3pm - 7pm.

Family Information: Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband Nicholas, sons & daughters; Margaret, Nicky, John, Johanna, Micheál, Mary, Rose & Christina, sons-in-law JP., Karl & James, daughters-in-law Eileen & Angela, lovingly missed by her 18 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.