Mary Kinch (née McCarthy) of 27 Cloondara, Oakpark, Tralee, Co. Kerry, (Eircode V92 HH6D), died peacefully on 19th March 2023, in the tender care of the staff of Maguire Ward, Tallaght Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Suzanne (Boyle), Jean (Condell) and Alison (Foggensteiner), sister of John and the late Sheila and Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Shane, Amy, Jeff, Ella and Ben, great-grandchild Noah, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, Richard, David and Martin, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Verily from God we come, and to him shall we return. Reposing at her home on Thursday, 23rd March 2023, from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. John's Church, Ashe Street, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.15 am where the funeral service for Mary will be celebrated at 11.30 am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Burial afterwards in St.John's Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to 'The Kerry Hospice'. Advertisement Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee