Mary Hartney (née Mullins), Doon East, Ballybunion, Co. Kerry and late of Peterswell, Co. Galway. Peacefully, on March 14th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Noreen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Margaret, son Michael and their dad Tom, her cherished granddaughter Ella, brother Johnny, sister Annie, daughter-in-law Joanne, sister-in-law Mary, nephew John, nieces Mary-Ellen, Caroline, Sarah, Noreen and Bernie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Friday morning via her residence at 10.45 a.m., with the Requiem Mass for Mary being celebrated at 11 a.m., live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery. The family have asked that people refrain from handshaking .