Mary Courtney

Mary (May) Courtney (Nee Kenny), Killegy Lower, Mangerton Road, Muckross, Killarney and late of Kenmare Road, Muckross, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care