Mary Clifford nee Lowe of Ballinprior, Ardfert.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (2nd May) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 1 pm where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 1.30 pm (streamed on churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
Family information-
Beloved wife of John J. and dear mother of John & Alan.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Molly, Dara, Roddy & Ellie, brothers Patrick, James & Gerard, sisters Helen & Anne, daughter-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
