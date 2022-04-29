Advertisement

Mary Clifford (nee Lowe).

Apr 30, 2022 12:04 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Clifford (nee Lowe).

Mary Clifford nee Lowe of Ballinprior, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Monday (2nd May) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 1 pm where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 1.30 pm (streamed on churchmedia.tv). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Family information- 

Beloved wife of John J. and dear mother of John & Alan.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Molly, Dara, Roddy & Ellie, brothers Patrick, James & Gerard, sisters Helen & Anne, daughter-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus