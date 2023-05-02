Mary 'Camo' McCarthy, Old Road, Cahersiveen and formerly of The Red Rose Restaurant, Church Street, Cahersiveen.
Mary 'Camo' McCarthy, on May 2nd, 2023, peacefully passed away in the care of the wonderful staff at the St. Anne's Community Hospital, Cahersiveen. Mother of James, Rory and Teddy, Mary is preceded by her beloved husband Ted. Mary will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter-in-law Rachel, and Katie, fiancée of Rory, her extended family and cherished friends. Rest in Peace
Waking in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen, on Thursday, May 4th, from 5:00p.m. to 7:45p.m. Removal at 7:45p.m. to Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, arriving at 8:00p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, May 5th, at 1:00p.m. followed by burial in Relig Chill Fhaolain. The Mass will be live streamed on
www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the St. Anne's Community Hospital, Cahersiveen.
