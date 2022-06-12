Mary Cahill nee Counihan, Shannon Park, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Castlemaine, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Tuesday (14th June) from 5 pm until 6 pm. Arriving to St. Josephs Church, Ennis, on Wednesday (15th June) for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery

For those unable to attend, the funeral mass can be viewed live using this link http://ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to [email protected].

Died on June 11th 2022 (peacefully) at Ennis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughters Geraldine Patricia, Karen, Suzanne and Fiona, son-in-law Adrian, grandchildren Summer, Sofie, Conor, Gerard, Erin and Rebecca, brother James, sisters Peggy and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew Bertie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace