Mary Bridget Lynch, Knockeendubh East, Killarney.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her brother John Joe (J.J.), her sister-in-law Mai, her nephews P.J. and Ian Lynch, Michael, Denis, John and Thomas Lyne, her nieces Petrina Lynch, Miriam Dineen, Norita Earlie and Desiree Crowley and all her nephews and nieces partners, her much loved grand nieces and grand nephews Melanie, Jennifer and Andrea Lynch, Jonathan, Denise, Deirdre, Ellen and Claire Lyne, Vanessa and Redmond Earlie, Maeve, Sarah, Eve and Eoin Crowley, Mide Dineen and the late Damien Lyne, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. Predeceased by her parents Nora and John, sister Betty Lyne (Cleeney) and her brother Patrick.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass for Mary Bridget Lynch will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Burial afterwards in the Old Kilcummin Graveyard.