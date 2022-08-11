Mary B O'Connor née Moynihan, Umeraboy, Knocknagree, Co. Cork and Late of Gullane, Gneeveguilla.
On the 14th August 2022, peacefully in her 97th year in the excellent care of the staff of Araglen Nursing Home, Bohebue, MARY B (nee Moynihan) Umeraboy, Knocknagree and Gullane, Gneeveguilla. Beloved wife of the late Rory and loving mother of Pat, Denny, Gerard, Sean, Noel, Donal, Finbarr, Brendie and Kevin. Predeceased by her two daughters Marie (1968) Bríd (1990) and grandson Rory (2011). Sadly and deservedly missed by her sons, daughters-in law, thirteen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, a wide circle of neighbours and friends and her home care team.
Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Monday (Aug 15th) from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.ipcamlive.com/5f4127a47386
