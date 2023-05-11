Mary Ann De Sousa (née Barry), Glor Na Dtonn, Ballybunion and late of Ballingown, Lisselton. Peacefully, on May 12th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved sister of the late Mickey, Lizzie (Ferris) and Sr. Margaret. Mary Ann will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Clifford, brother Patsy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 3.00 p.m to 4.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mary Ann being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.