Martin Mulvihill

College Lawn, Listowel and late of Leitrim East, Moyvane, Co. Kerry. Passed peacefully, on March 2nd, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.
Beloved brother of the late Eddie and Eilish. Martin will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Hannah, daughter Anna, grandchildren Debbie, Tommy, Conor and his wife Holly, great-grandchildren Thomas, Oliver and CJ, brothers John and Tommy, sister Maura, son-in-law Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Sunday from 4.00 p.m to 6.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Martin being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com
House private, please.
