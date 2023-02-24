Mark O'Brien, Ebony Lodge, The Spa, Tralee, and formerly of Lassinagh, The Spa and Kilfenora, Fenit: died peacefully on 27th February 2023 in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of the late Joan and Peg. Predeceased by Nora (Kenny), Assumpta 'Bunny' (McCarthy) and Mary (Griffin). Sadly missed by the McCarthy, Griffin, Kenny, Desmond, Deenihan and Kelly families, auntie Kitty and Mai Tansley and Dineen families, Pipers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many friends especially in the wider Spa, Fenit and Churchill communities. May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Tuesday 28th February 2023, from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 11.15am, arriving at the Church of The Purification Churchill on Wednesday, 1st March where the Requiem Mass for Mark will be celebrated at 12.30pm (live streamed on (https://churchmedia.tv/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Réalth Na Mara, Cemetery, Churchill.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.