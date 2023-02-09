Marjorie O' Shea (née Boylan)

Glenview, Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday 12th February 2023, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral cortége departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 9.15am on Monday 13th February, arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee at 9.45am where the Requiem Mass for Marjorie will be celebrated at 10.00am (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com). Interment afterwards in the New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Marjorie O'Shea (née Boylan), Glenview, Kielduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on 10th February 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband John, son Don and brother Joe. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughters Linda (O'Brien) and Mandy, her cherished grandchildren Dónal, Jack, Caoimhe and Saoirse. Deeply regretted by her loving family son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Anne, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

The family wish to thank Dr. Bridget O'Brien, Palliative Home Care Team, University Hospital Kerry and the Public Health Nurse