Marie Sweeney neé O’Connell, Tarmons, Moyvane and formerly of Dublin, March 6th 2023, peacefully with her loving family by her side, at Marymount Care Centre, Cork. Marie, beloved wife of the late Martin. Marie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard, David and John, daughter Fiona, daughters in law Clare, Lisa, Maria, brother Nicholas, grandchildren Conor, James, Daniel, Jack, Kate and Rose, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, beloved friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Wednesday evening (March 8th) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on Thursday morning (March 9th) at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow in St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert.

Marie’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tralee and Marymount Palliative Care Units. House strictly private, please.