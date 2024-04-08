Marie O’Connor née Kirby, Sleaveen, Ballyduff and formerly of Derrindaffe, Duagh. 7th April, 2024, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom, sisters Kathleen and Sr. Baptist and her brother Bill Joe (06-04/2024), brothers-in-law Fr. Henry, Mossie, Michael, Mick and Denis, sisters-in-law Mary, Kathleen and Catherine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tommy, Maurice and William, daughter Sheila, daughters-in-law Aino, Trish and Teresa, grandchildren Sophie, Suvi, Leah, Fionn, Aoife, Thomas, Edel, Padraig, Sarah, Orla and Tom, her sister Lilyann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Arriving at SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Wednesday morning at 11:30am for Requiem Mass at 12:00 pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/