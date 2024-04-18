Advertisement

Apr 18, 2024 14:24 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

Marie O'Connell

Ferndene, Greenville, Listowel, Kerry / Lixnaw, Kerry

 

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (19th April) from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church,

Lixnaw on Saturday afternoon at 1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 2 p.m. (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw). Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.

 

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. John’s Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel Co. Kerry. Click to donate :

(http://stjohnstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/products/donation) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

 

Rest in Peace.

 

To offer messages of sympathy to Marie's family, please use the "Condolences" option below.

