The death has occurred of
Marie O'Connell
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday (19th April) from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church,
Lixnaw on Saturday afternoon at 1.45 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at 2 p.m. (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw). Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to St. John’s Theatre & Arts Centre, Listowel Co. Kerry. Click to donate :
(http://stjohnstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/products/donation) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.
Rest in Peace.
To offer messages of sympathy to Marie’s family, please use the “Condolences” option below.
