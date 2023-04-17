Marie Collins (née Buckley), Ballygoughlan, Glin, Limerick

Peacefully, on April 18th, 2023, at Abbot Close Care Centre, Askeaton. Predeceased by her husband Sean, grandson Stephen, brothers Bobby and Maurice. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Anne and Sheila, grandchildren Susan, Kenneth, Ian, Aidan and Niav, her great-grandchildren Dylan, Matthew, Alex, Chloe, Caramia, Luke and Bonnie, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Mike Brosnan and Michael O'Connell, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law. nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Thursday evening from 5.30 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Marie being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/glin , followed by burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Glin. House private, please.