Margaret (Peggy) Quirke née Egan of Ballyackey, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday (5th June) from 3.30 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Monday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Tony, dear mother of Joe, Donal, Maurice, Siobhán (O’Connor) and the late Maureen (Young) and sister of the late Maureen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren David, Diane, Sean, Marie, Ashling, Darren, Shane, David and Aidan, great-grandsons Ryan & Kian, daughters-in-law Carmel & Gretta, son-in-law David, relatives, neighbours and many friends.