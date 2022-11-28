Margaret ‘Peggy’ O'Neill McCarthy, Ballyhorgan, Ballyduff.
Funeral arriving to Saints Peter and Paul's church, Ballyduff on Friday morning where the requiem mass will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
House private please.
No flowers, donations if desired to Sera Huskey & Animal Rescue Fund.
Advertisement
Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.
