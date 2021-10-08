Margaret (Peggy) Lyons (née Sheehy), 20 Ballygologue Park, Listowel and late of Derrivrin, Abbeydorney.

Reposing privately at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Removal on Monday morning travelling via Ballygologue Park, arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, at 11.15 a.m.Requiem Mass for Margaret (Peggy) Lyons (née Sheehy) will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , with burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.Family flowers only, please.

Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%.

Advertisement

Beloved wife of the late Tom and sister of the late Sr. Hannah, Jack and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Kieran, daughters Catriona, Mary, Thérése and Martina, grandchildren Orla, Sean T, Ruairí, Gearóid, Emer, Edaein, Clodagh and Tommy, great-grandsons Oisín and Luca, daughter-in-law Fiona, sons-in-law Sean, Pauchie and Sean, nephew Michael, nieces Mary, Kathleen and Elaine, extended family, neighbours and friends.