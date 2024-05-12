Advertisement
Sport

Women’s FA Cup Final down for decision this afternoon

May 12, 2024 09:44 By radiokerrysport
Women's FA Cup Final down for decision this afternoon
Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the Women's FA Cup final this afternoon.

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion could play a role for the Red Devils at Wembley where there's a 2:30pm kick off.

