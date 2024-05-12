Arsenal at Man United today

The Premier League title race takes centre stage again after events at the other end of the table dominated yesterday.

Arsenal can reclaim top spot if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Victory would see them climb back above Manchester City, who occupy first place after thumping Fulham 4-nil.

Advertisement

Burnley's season-long stay in the top-flight is over following a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Luton head into the final day needing a minor miracle to survive.

A 3-1 loss at West Ham leaves them three points from safety with a much inferior goal difference to Nottingham Forest, who lost 3-2 to Chelsea.

Advertisement

Newcastle's European hopes were dented as they were held 1-all by Brighton.

Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 victory away at Wolves, Brentford scored in stoppage time to edge Bournemouth 2-1, while Everton got past bottom side Sheffield United 1-nil.

The first legs of the Championship playoffs are down for decision this afternoon.

Advertisement

Norwich play host to Leeds at midday while the other semi final sees West Brom take on Southampton at 2:15pm.