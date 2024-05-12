Advertisement
Sport

Arsenal at Man United today

May 12, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal at Man United today
The Premier League title race takes centre stage again after events at the other end of the table dominated yesterday.

Arsenal can reclaim top spot if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Victory would see them climb back above Manchester City, who occupy first place after thumping Fulham 4-nil.

Burnley's season-long stay in the top-flight is over following a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Luton head into the final day needing a minor miracle to survive.

A 3-1 loss at West Ham leaves them three points from safety with a much inferior goal difference to Nottingham Forest, who lost 3-2 to Chelsea.

Newcastle's European hopes were dented as they were held 1-all by Brighton.

Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 victory away at Wolves, Brentford scored in stoppage time to edge Bournemouth 2-1, while Everton got past bottom side Sheffield United 1-nil.

The first legs of the Championship playoffs are down for decision this afternoon.

Norwich play host to Leeds at midday while the other semi final sees West Brom take on Southampton at 2:15pm.

