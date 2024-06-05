Advertisement
News

Banna Rescue adds new lifeboat to its fleet

Jun 5, 2024 12:51 By radiokerrynews
Banna Rescue adds new lifeboat to its fleet
In photo (L to R) Roger Craddock (Banna Rescue), Charlie Chan (Ribcraft), Thomas Ward (Banna Rescue), Diyana Dimitrova (Banna Rescue). Image from Banna Rescue
Share this article

Kerry’s oldest independent lifeboat station, Banna Rescue, has added a new state of the art inshore lifeboat to its fleet.

The €130,000 Ribcraft UK 4.8 Pro Rescue Vessel is optimised for search and rescue missions and is a more modern, faster and capable vessel.

It can travel at 35 knots, which Banna Rescue says is a significant improvement over its previous 25-knot boats.

Advertisement
Director of Operations at Ribcraft, Jack Clempson says they believe this vessel will significantly enhance Banna Rescue’s ability to carry out their critical mission. He says the  Ribcraft 4.8 PRO design and cutting-edge technology, is a testament to our commitment to supporting the brave men and women who risk their lives to rescue others.
Banna Rescue PRO Pat Lawlor says they are immensely grateful to all those involved with the station down through the years. It is their sacrifice and the support from a far-reaching community that have made this possible. Banna is entirely led and run by volunteers and supporters who give up their time to help others.
Advertisement
He says this lifeboat is one the best of its kind and the crew who will use it, deserve nothing less.

The majority of the funding for this project was supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the CLÁR Programme and fundraising from the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listowel candidate welcomes publication of minutes of Kerry Hub decision
Advertisement
Councillor says deal reached on extending Beaufort Burial Ground
Cases of Kerry men charged over meth seizure likely to be heard in non-jury Special Criminal Court
Advertisement

Recommended

Listowel candidate welcomes publication of minutes of Kerry Hub decision
Councillor says deal reached on extending Beaufort Burial Ground
Over 4,145 Kerry students get state exams underway
Network Ireland Kerry celebrating first birthday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus