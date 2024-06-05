Banna Rescue adds new lifeboat to its fleet

Kerry’s oldest independent lifeboat station, Banna Rescue, has added a new state of the art inshore lifeboat to its fleet.

The €130,000 Ribcraft UK 4.8 Pro Rescue Vessel is optimised for search and rescue missions and is a more modern, faster and capable vessel.

It can travel at 35 knots, which Banna Rescue says is a significant improvement over its previous 25-knot boats.

Director of Operations at Ribcraft, Jack Clempson says they believe this vessel will significantly enhance Banna Rescue’s ability to carry out their critical mission. He says the Ribcraft 4.8 PRO design and cutting-edge technology, is a testament to our commitment to supporting the brave men and women who risk their lives to rescue others.

Banna Rescue PRO Pat Lawlor says they are immensely grateful to all those involved with the station down through the years. It is their sacrifice and the support from a far-reaching community that have made this possible. Banna is entirely led and run by volunteers and supporters who give up their time to help others.

He says this lifeboat is one the best of its kind and the crew who will use it, deserve nothing less.

The majority of the funding for this project was supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the CLÁR Programme and fundraising from the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.