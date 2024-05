Leinster have moved up to second in the URC table after a domination of the Ospreys at the RDS.

The Blues scored 9 tries on their way to a 61-14 victory in Dublin.

Munster picked up their first interpro win of the season as they hammered Connacht 47-12.

And Ulster are up to 6th in the table after a 31-20 win away at the Scarlets.