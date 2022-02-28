Margaret 'Peggie' Quinn née O'Connor, Tulloha, Bonane, Kenmare.
Peacefully, in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Nursing Home and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Danny and adored mother of Michael, Noel, Danny, Paddy and Joe.
Predeceased by her parents Jeremiah and Mary and brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her family, sister Kitty Trainor (UK), daughters-in-law Nora, Mary, Bernie, Sheila and Anne and Paddy’s partner Angela, her 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Wednesday evening (March 2nd) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday (March 3rd) from Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Fiachna's Church, Bonane, - followed by burial in St. Fiachna's Cemetery. Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
Mass will be livestreamed on https://musicrowstudios.com/index.php/live/
Peggie’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
