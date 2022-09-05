Margaret (Peggie) Harrington née Randles, Coinnle Corra, Killowen Road, Kenmare.
Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Eily. Deeply regretted by her daughter Anne, son Denis, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Connie, grandchildren - Mairéad, Denis, Michael, Ciara, Aoife and Alan, great granddaughter Grace, sister Kitt, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare, from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday (September 7th)
Requiem Mass in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare at 11am on Thursday (September 8th) - which will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com – (livestreaming) – followed by burial in Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare.
